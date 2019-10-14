October 14, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Sri Lankan woman reported missing

By Gina Agapiou00
Hettiappu Mudiyanselage Chamila Samanthi Galketiya

A 45-year-old woman from Sri Lanka has been missing since Sunday morning from her workplace in Nicosia.

Hettiappu Mudiyanselage Chamila Samanthi Galketiya is described as being 1.64m tall with long black hair.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts should contact Lakatamia police station at 22-802882 or 22-802892, their nearest police station or the citizen’s line at 1460.


