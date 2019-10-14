October 14, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Turkish Cypriots to remove ‘fenced-off’ when referring to Varosha

The Turkish Cypriot ‘government’ has decided to remove the words ‘fenced off’ when referring to Varosha, the abandoned ghost town in Famagusta, which Turkey and authorities in the north have said they would open for development and settlement.

Turkish Cypriot daily Vatan reported that Turkish Cypriot ‘foreign minister’ Kudret Ozersay, said: “the coalition government has decided to change the name of ‘fenced off Varosha’ by removing the prefix.”

Speaking during a visit to Morphou with ‘prime minister’ Ersin Tatar and ‘cabinet members’ Ozersay said: “There is a reality. We will not allow the continuation of this status quo anymore. The Greek Cypriot side may have been satisfied over the recent UN Security Council statement on Varosha, nevertheless they prevent their citizens for pursuing their rights in fenced off Varosha.”

Last week, the UN Security Council reaffirmed its previous resolutions 550 and 789 on Varosha.

“No action should be carried out in Varosha, not in accordance with these resolutions,” the body’s president Jerry Matthews Matjila said after a closed-door meeting.


