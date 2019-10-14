October 14, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Workers at Co-op subsidiary go on strike

By Elias Hazou00
Kedipes chairman Andreas Charalambous (left)

Some 250 workers at the Cyprus Asset Management Company (Kedipes) and its affiliate Altamira, a real estate company, staged a 24-hour strike Monday, a shot across the bow as they seek to force management into awarding them a collective agreement.

The strikers belong to the SEK and PEO trade unions. They demand reimbursement for salary reductions, a uniform collective agreement, and to be guaranteed inclusion on the payroll.

The workers had given management a deadline until last Friday to satisfy their demands.

Kedipes has called all trade unions to a meeting scheduled for October 24 to discuss a planned ‘organisational restructuring’ of the company. SEK and PEO have said they will attend, but are not optimistic about the outcome.

Kedipes was established as a 100 per cent subsidiary of the (now-defunct) Cyprus Cooperative Bank to manage the non-performing loans, real estate and other assets that were not part of the transfer to Hellenic Bank last year.

Altamira, in which Kedipes has a 49 per cent stake, also employs former co-op staff.

The co-op was nationalised in 2013. It was compelled to sell its operations to Hellenic Bank in June 2018 after its failure to reduce its non-performing loan stock fast enough, wiped out its equity.

 


Related posts

Love island Hungary filming wraps in Paphos

Bejay Browne

Investigation into Audit Office employees who set up illegal company

Elias Hazou

MPs find gaps in state-run shelter for trafficking victims

Jonathan Shkurko

Turkish Cypriots to remove ‘fenced-off’ when referring to Varosha

Staff Reporter

EU foreign ministers agree to ‘restrictive measures’ over Turkish drilling

Evie Andreou

Three remanded over suspected scam over payments for homeless

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign