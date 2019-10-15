Cyprus Mail

October 15, 2019

The feeling of weightlessness given by certain aspects of building will be the focus of an exhibition opening this weekend in Paphos.

Called Weightlessness, the exhibition will be by Birute Vardas, who will be showing her works at the ab gallery. The paintings explore emotional amplitude generated when travelling through spaces in architecture and accentuate the importance of the observation of objects in moments.

An architect and artist born in Lithuania in 1984, Birute graduated in 2007 from Gediminas Technical University of Vilnius and has been living and working in Paphos ever since.

Her work aims to explore the emotions in architectural spaces, using minimal elements of composition. Architecture and painting are part of everyday life, exploring the pleasures of life.

Architectural ideas are the supplement of her paintings and painting is the supplement of the architectural work. They are, she says, interconnected. Painting is an integral part of designing, helping to discover and explore the ideas which become forms.

 

Weightlessness

Solo painting exhibition by Birute Vardas. October 19-November 19. ab gallery, AB house, Agapynoros Street, Geroskipou, Paphos. Opening night: 7pm. For directions go to https://www.facebook.com/events/1164254663775720/

 


