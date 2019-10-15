Accidentally emptied your recycle bin data? Restore it using free EaseUS data recovery wizard

Whenever we delete data from our computer, it gets stored temporarily in the Recycle Bin for being restored later on. But think of a scenario where you end up deleting the Recycle Bin by mistake. That surely doesn’t paint a very pretty picture and herein lies the importance of data recovery software for free.

The market for recovery tools is highly saturated. But when it comes to free tools, there are only a few options to choose from which can actually help you get the work done. In most cases these tools take an eternity to download. This is where EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard Free can come to your rescue with its vast possibilities.

• After downloading the software, you will have to launch the same and select the location which was affected by data loss. Here you can take your pick between partition, hard drive, external storage device or a file location like Libraries, Desktop or Documents.



• Once the scan initiates, the initial scan takes place very quickly. This has led to its being called Quick Scan. It makes use of basic algorithm while examining the files listed in a particular location. Next comes Deep Scan, which, as the name suggests, undertakes an in-depth examination of the entire storage area of a specific device rather than just scanning the file directory. This process takes longer to complete but can guarantee fool proof results.



• On completion of the scan, you will be presented with a list of all recoverable files. These can be previewed after setting filters according to location and file type. Once you have decided on the files you really need to recover, you will just have to select the same and click on the ‘recover’ button. For safety reasons, it is advised not to restore the data in the same place from which it was lost in the first place.

Three simple steps is all it takes to recover data using this versatile tool, which has already become a favourite among both amateur and professional users around the globe. There are various other reasons to substantiate its claim for the numero uno spot:

• This all-in-one data recovery software can cover your back in a variety of scenarios such as disk formatting, accidental emptying of recycle bin data, partition going missing, virus attack, hard drive damage, operating system crash and partition becoming RAW.

• You can use this tool in 20 different languages including basic English, traditional Chinese, Danish, Polish, Brazilian Portuguese and many more.

• EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard Free can help you recover data from a variety of devices such as digital camera, camcorder, SD card, RAID, music player, Zip drive etc.

You can recover 500MB of data using this recovery tool by default. But for unleashing its fullest potential of an extra 1.5GB, you will have to share it with your acquaintances over different social media platforms. If you are interested in this product, you can also buy it at a 50% discount through this link.