Anastasiades says government implementing radical justice reforms

“We are fully aware of the problems that persist in the judicial system and that is why we are rapidly implementing our radical reform programme,” President Nicos Anastasiades said on Tuesday during the swearing in of new Supreme Court judge Harris Malachtos at the Presidential Palace.

Speaking during the ceremony, Anastasiades said Malachtos was appointed in the light of his academic success and legal competence after serving for many years in the ministry of justice.

“Our objective is to implement a series of changes to our judicial system, through specific cuts and reforms we have studied for a long time,” Anastasiades said.

“These legislative and operational reforms aim to ensure a smoother and more effective administration of justice.”

Anastasiades said the government has also implemented significant infrastructure projects that have cost more than €90m so far.

He referred in particular to the upgrading of courtrooms, “indispensable for judges to carry out their duty in the best possible way.”

In addition to the establishment of two new courts, the Administrative Court and the Administrative Court of International Protection, another law on the reopening of the Supreme Constitutional court was submitted, along with, the proposal for a separation between the Commercial Court and the Maritime Court.

Anastasiades said the government is also working on implementing technological changes in the judicial system, such as the digitisation of court procedures and the introduction of e-justice.

“We are fully aware of the problems that still exist in the judicial system,” he said.

“This is why we are determined to move ahead with our reforms agenda so that we can modernise and speed up the way we deliver justice.”

Malachos said he was honored with the responsibility and vowed to improve the judicial system as a whole.

“The government has proved that one of their priorities is to provide the judicial system with the right tools to carry out its mission.

“Fundamental reforms are under way and the appointment of new judges will help us put a stop to delays when dealing with long and complex cases,” he said.

Cypriot justice, independent and impartial as it is, must be made swift, he added, otherwise the system will fall into disrepute.


