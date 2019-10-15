October 15, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Blue Air to extend its routes

By Press Release042

Blue Air launches its winter flight program with Athens, Thessaloniki and Bucharest, which runs from October 27, 2019 until March 2020.

Blue Air will operate 13 weekly flights to Athens, 6 flights to Thessaloniki and 6 flights to Bucharest.

The 2020 summer program is already available for sale, renewed, with further additional flights, from March 29, 2020 to October 2020, with 14 weekly flights to Athens, 6 weekly flights to Thessaloniki, 8 weekly flights to Bucharest and positively promising for further additions.

We will be happy to have you on board with us!

Book your tickets now at www.blueairweb.com, via the call center at 22 755 300, by email at [email protected] or through your travel agent


