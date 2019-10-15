October 15, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus sending two aircraft to Lebanon to combat forest fires

By Source: Cyprus News Agency042
Photos from Lebanon Marianne Richa Facebook

Cyprus is sending two aircraft to Lebanon to assist in combating forest fires in the neighbouring country.

A tweet by the foreign ministry said two fixed-wing firefighting aircraft from the forestry department were being sent to Lebanon, responding to an urgent request for assistance in combating raging forest fires.

“We stand in solidarity with friends and neighbours in times of difficulty. Together we are stronger”, the twitter post says.

Lebanon’s defence minister Elias Bou Saab is in Cyprus on Tuesday for a meeting with his Cypriot counterpart Savvas Angelides.

 


The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

