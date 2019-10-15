October 15, 2019

Government approves additional budget to public health

By Jonathan Shkurko00

The Council of Ministers on Tuesday gave the go-ahead for the establishment of an additional floor at the Thalassemia Centre in Nicosia.

On top of that, a total of €5.137m was added to the State Health Services (Okypy) budget.

Speaking at a news conference, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said this is a very important step forward for the health sector in Cyprus.

Ioannou said construction of the new floor at the Thalassemia Center would cost €1.5m.

To speed up the process, it was decided that the estimated €1.5m should be provided by the Cyprus Anti-Anemia Association, so that construction works can begin quickly.

The extra money for Okypy, the minister said, was taken after a meeting of the Board of Directors and includes 37 additional posts of specialised administrative staff for the better functioning of ten hospitals.

The budget will also cover the hiring of additional staff, especially in the administrative and IT sectors.

“The supplementary budget also includes funds to compensate staff for overtime hours worked, and this includes the 15 state-run pharmacies as well,” Ioannou added.

“With the implementation of the additional budget, we demonstrate once again our support for public health.

“In 2019 alone we approved 325 new posts in public hospitals, hiring doctors, nurses and administrative staff.

“These 37 new positions only strengthen the trust we have in the public health sector.”


