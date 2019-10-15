October 15, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

High levels of dust permeate the air for second day

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
High concentrations of dust permeated the air for a second day on Tuesday, according to measurements from stations of the Air Quality Monitoring Network operated by the department of labour inspection.
It warned again that the public and particularly any vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly avoid going outside.

Employers must also take appropriate measures for staff who work in open spaces.

In detail, the latest hourly dust concentrations are:
Nicosia:                                     95  mg/m3
Limassol:                                 103  mg/m3
Larnaca:                                     87  mg/m3
Paphos:                                    108  mg/m3
Zygi:                                           87  mg/m3
Ayia Marina Xyliatou:                61  mg/m3

‘Dust’ refers to respirable particulate matter of a diameter smaller than 10mm (PM10) in the air. According to the relevant legislation, a limit value not to be exceeded is set for the daily average concentrations at 50mg/m3 (microgrammes per cubic meter).

More information: www.airquality.gov.cy, and through the free mobile app ‘Air Quality Cyprus’.


The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

