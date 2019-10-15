October 15, 2019

Cyprus Mail
School news

ISOP celebrates academic excellence at special ceremony

By Press Release010
Eight platinum awards, 17 gold awards and 25 silver awards were among those given to the school's top students

The International School of Paphos (ISOP) held its Academic Excellence Awards ceremony on October 4.

The chairman and the members of the board of directors, the senior management, the teachers, the parents and the students were all present at this important annual event.

“I am really touched by the achievements of our pupils, who have made and continue to make our school and their families proud. Their examination results are a great example of the skills and capabilities they can develop. This beautiful evening is dedicated to our young talents, whose hard work and dedication have contributed to the ISOP’s great success,” the head of school, Litsa Olympiou, said in her speech.

During the academic excellence awards ceremony, 83 certificates of excellence were awarded as follows: eight platinum awards, 17 gold awards, 25 silver awards and five bronze awards. Furthermore, 25 scholarships were given to pupils who achieved excellent academic results, worth more than €35,000.

The programme of the event included a video with all the highlights from the 2018-2019 academic year. The programme was enhanced with classical music by ISOP’s students and teachers. After the ceremony, the guests enjoyed a beautiful cocktail party which took place in the gardens of the newly founded boarding house, which is located on campus.


