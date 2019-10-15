October 15, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Man arrested in connection with child pornography

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Limassol police HQ

Limassol police have arrested a 42-year-old man as part of a probe into the possession, acquisition and distribution of child pornography material.

Evidence of the material was allegedly found on the man’s computer, which was confiscated by the police.

A further investigation conducted at the 42-year-old’s house revealed further child pornography material on his cellphone and on another computer, police said.

Limassol police said they were collaborating with the cybercrime unit on the case.


