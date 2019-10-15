October 15, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Man arrested on suspicion of trafficking for fake marriages

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Larnaca police have arrested a 50-year-old man in connection with a fake marriage and human trafficking.

A 20-year-old woman, a foreigner, reported to police that she and another woman, 23, were approached by unknown persons who persuaded them to leave their country and come to Cyprus for the purpose of marrying for the sum of €2,500 each.

Upon their arrival in early August, the 50-year-old took them to a house which the two women asked to leave after a week. He allegedly refused to let them go or give them their travel documents.

According to the young woman, he then transferred the two women to another location and forced the 23-year-old to contact a man and marry him in September. She said the suspect kept the remuneration.

The 50-year-old was arrested on Monday evening under a warrant to facilitate investigations.


Related posts

Family ‘live in hope’ as teenager accused of lying about being raped faces trial

Press Association

Cyprus sending two aircraft to Lebanon to combat forest fires

Source: Cyprus News Agency

TIMELINE-Turkey’s gas exploration off Cyprus

Reuters News Service

Tatar says Akinci should not participate in Cyprus talks, has ‘lost the confidence of the people’

Staff Reporter

Tourist in critical condition after being hit by a car

Annette Chrysostomou

Weekly workshops to probe role of theatre

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign