October 15, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police investigate after teacher reports attack by three teens

By Evie Andreou00
File photo

Paphos police on Tuesday said they were investigating a case concerning the attack of a high school teacher by three teens.

The incident occurred last Wednesday but the teacher in question reported it almost a week later, on Tuesday.

According to the report, the teens, aged around 16, had entered the school grounds without permission and after the teacher asked them to leave, they hurled abuse at her and pushed her, causing her to fall on the ground sustaining several bruises.

According to information, the three teens are pupils in other schools of the district, although two of them had been expelled from the high school in question.

A police source did not rule out arrests.

Secondary school teachers’ union Oelmek said this was a serious incident of violence.

The union said that the presence of people at a school they do not attend is not uncommon and was thus proof of the serious risks both teachers and pupils faced within school grounds.

Oelmek called on the education ministry to “assume its responsibilities” and promptly take measures to prevent similar incidents.

The union also raised the issue of youth delinquency in classrooms noting they had submitted several proposals to the education ministry but “unfortunately, we are saddened to see the ministry stalling in adopting our recommendations, which aim to eliminate such serious cases of violence.”

 


Related posts

Battling unlawful profiling

Staff Reporter

Row erupts over school prayers after teacher’s reported refusal

Annette Chrysostomou

Akinci criticism ‘stain in the history of Turkish Cypriot democracy’

Jean Christou

Angry farmers protest closure of livestock facilities in Limassol

Jonathan Shkurko

Lebanon supports Cyprus in face of Turkish EEZ violations

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Thousands of cases of system abuse of Gesy have been investigated

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign