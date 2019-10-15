Poor Lisa in theatres

October 15, 2019

Ahead of what would be Russian author Nikolai Karamzin’s 250th birthday, the Ulyanovsk Drama Theatre will present the play Poor Lisa to the Cypriot public this month. The numerous details and unmistakable professionalism of the play are set to take the audience back to the 18th century, experiencing a sample of Russian emotional literature from a completely different angle.

Laconic stage design, high-quality exhibition suits, great attention to detail, a strong fusion of folklore, symphonic and contemporary electronic music destroy the stereotypical perception of an emotional story and create a sleek and contemporary stage experience. Director Sergei Morozov set out to convey to the viewer the harmony of Karamzin’s text in its most genuine form. Without resorting to voluntary modernisation, the director looks for the key to Poor Lisa in the face of the narrator – Erastus, in advanced age. The young people involved in the production complement the well-known work with vibrant, sincere sound, and strong emotions.

There will be one performance in Nicosia on October 19 and one in Larnaca the following day. Both shows will be held in Russian with Greek subtitles.

The play will be presented in the framework of the international programme Russian Theatre Seasons in Cyprus, by the Embassy of Russia and the Russian Cultural Centre, implemented for a second year under the auspices of President Nicos Anastasiades.

 

