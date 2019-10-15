October 15, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Tatar says Akinci should not participate in Cyprus talks, has ‘lost the confidence of the people’

By Staff Reporter090
File photo: President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci

Turkish leader Mustafa Akinci has lost the confidence of the people and given elections in 2020 he should not participate in Cyprus negotiations unless he is re-elected, the National Unity Party has said.

The party, led by ‘prime minister’ Ersin Tatar, took the decision at an extraordinary session late on Monday. Tatar said Akinci’s statements on Syria were unacceptable since Turkey was acting in self defence and the operation was not a war aimed at bloodshed.

Akinci, who was slammed by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday, had drawn a comparison with Cyprus, essentially saying war was war and in every instance involved bloodshed though he defended the rights of Turkey to protect itself from terrorism. He said negotiations between Turkey and Syria to resolve issues with the Kurds, was the way forward.

Tatar criticised Akinci over Cyprus, saying: “The Turkish armed forces brought peace to Cyprus”.

Akinci’s statement on Turkey’s Syria operation did not reflect the feelings of the Turkish Cypriots, said Tatar, accusing the Turkish Cypriot leader of bringing his people into conflict with Ankara, which was against their best interests.

“Mr Akinci does not represent the will of the Turkish people since he has made statements that question the existence and interests of Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots on the island,” he said, adding that confidence in Akinci had been lost.

“Given that there are elections in the near future, Mr Akinci should not be involved in the Cyprus negotiations,” he added.


Staff Reporter

