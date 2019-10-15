October 15, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Videos

Thousands protest after Catalan separatist leaders jailed (V)

By Rumble01

Protesters poured onto then streets of Barcelona on Monday after Spain’s Supreme Court jailed nine separatist leaders behind a failed Catalan independence bid in 2017. David Doyle reports.


Related posts

What you must avoid doing when visiting Japan

CyprusMail

Forbidden places in the world you are not allowed to visit

YouTube

70 historical images photos you must see

CyprusMail

Amazon fires spark worries of a ‘death spiral’ (V)

Rumble

Dog talking in different languages with owner

Rumble

Should we put telescopes on the moon?

Rumble
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign