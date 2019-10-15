October 15, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Tourism ministry to attend 90 international exhibitions in 2020

By Staff Reporter00
Photo: CNA

The deputy ministry of tourism plans to take part on 90 international fairs and exhibitions around the world in 2020, it announced on Tuesday

Among the most important fairs will be the ITB Berlin (Internationale Tourismus-Börse Berlin) in March 2020, the MITT Moscow Exhibition (Moscow International Travel & Tourism Exhibition) which will also take place in March 2020 and the WTM London (World Travel Market) exhibition to be held in November 2020.

In the area of ​​special interest reports, the ministry will be exhibiting at conference tourism, wedding tourism, rural tourism, religious tourism, health tourism, cruise and yachting tourism, sports tourism and others.

The ministry’s booths will include various tourism agencies, such as development and promotion companies, Hermes Airports, the Cyprus Agritourism Company, hoteliers, travel agencies and other companies and businesses offering tourism services.

For more information: www.visitcyprus.biz *Reports and Activities section).


Staff Reporter

Related posts

High levels of dust permeate the air for second day

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Man arrested on suspicion of trafficking for fake marriages

Annette Chrysostomou

Family ‘live in hope’ as teenager accused of lying about being raped faces trial

Press Association

Cyprus sending two aircraft to Lebanon to combat forest fires

Source: Cyprus News Agency

TIMELINE-Turkey’s gas exploration off Cyprus

Reuters News Service

Tatar says Akinci should not participate in Cyprus talks, has ‘lost the confidence of the people’

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign