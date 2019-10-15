October 15, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Tourist in critical condition after being hit by a car

By Annette Chrysostomou0142
Nicosia general

A 63-year-old tourist who was hit by a car on Sunday is in critical condition in Nicosia hospital, police said on Tuesday morning.

The Russian tourist was injured on Sunday afternoon in Paphos when he was hit by a car driven by a 20-year-old woman while he was trying to cross a road on the way to his hotel.

The man was taken to Paphos hospital by ambulance but later transferred to Nicosia general hospital where he underwent surgery on Monday and was placed on a ventilator.

He is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.


