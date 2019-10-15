October 15, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Weekly workshops to probe role of theatre

By Eleni Philippou019

A series of workshops that were held at the THOC Theatre Shelter as Wednesday Workshops between February and May of this year are being updated, enriched and transferred to the Cyprus Theatre Museum in Limassol as Tuesday Workshops for the October – December 2019 period.

The workshops are aimed at participants of different ages and interests covering a wide range of topics. They will be held weekly at the Cyprus Theatre Museum in Limassol until December 3. The first workshop has already taken place and the second one is today, October 15. Machi Dimitriadou-Lindahl will be leading a Shibashi-Tai Chi Qigong Taoist Workshop with hands-on contact improvisation. Each workshop, held in Greek, lasts three hours and costs just €6.

Six more workshops are scheduled for the series. On October 22, Eleni Michael will teach a theatre for happiness session, whereas on October 29 Natalia Panayiotou will look at how to unblock through physical theatre. Bodybuilding and integrating poetry will be the topic of the following workshop with Konstantinos Papageorgiou on November 12. Next week, Dr Nektarios Rodosthenes will focus on creative music technology such as looping, music coding and recording among other things. On November 26, Natalia Kouhartsıouk will explore team and trust-building through theatre and play activities. The final workshop will be a devised theatre class with teenagers session about methodologies and approaches to creating a performance.

The classes will run from 4pm to 7pm each Tuesday and a diploma of participation will be given. Due to a limited number of spaces, reservation is required. Call 25-343464 for more details.

 

Tuesday Workshop

