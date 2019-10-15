What is new in female cricket?

Recently, the world of cricket has brought some exciting news: the cricket world record has been broken by the Australian national team in Brisbane. Australian female cricket team has broken the world record for most consecutive women’s one-day international victories following a nine-wicket defeat of the Sri Lankan national team.
Indeed, the Australian female national team is currently on fire. It may sound unbelievable, but they have managed to secure the 18th victory in a row, after easily defeating the Sri Lankan team in Brisbane. It is hard to believe, but the last One Day International lost by the Australian team took place in October 2017, against the English national team. Straight after that, an unbelievable 18-match streak had been taking place, lasting for more than two years as for now. As claimed on https://www.stumped.app/, the previous record was achieved by the Australian female national cricket team: Belinda Clark’s team was unbeaten for 17 matches. This record had been set in the late 1990s and had been broken only recently.
In addition to that, the Australian team has not only defeated the opponent but did it in style. The recent victory over Sri Lanka meant that Australia had a clean sweep of the series of three matches, ending 3:0 in Australian favor. The difference in class between the two nations was obvious. For example, Alyssa Healy, the captain of the Australian team, has managed to bring up her first One Day Internationals century on the home soil (although it was the third century in her career). By the way, Healy has recently broken an individual world record by hitting the highest score in the history of Twenty20 among women. Healy’s teammate, Rachael Haynes has also managed to score a century, this time in the second One Day International. These two top cricket players, Healy and Haynes, have provided a victory against Sri Lanka, a team that is ranked eighth in the world. Healy has managed to provide 112 points after 76 deliveries, while Haynes scored 63.
The Australian national female cricket team is good not only at One Day Internationals. Speaking about the recent history between these two teams, Australians have managed to win the Twenty20 series against Sri Lankan team 3:0 in Sydney. In both cases, the Australian team did not leave a single chance for the opponent, while Sri Lanka was struggling to show any resistance.
We can only predict what can stop the Australian female national cricket team. Before the T20 World Cup that will take place in Australia next year, Women’s Big Bash League will take place. However, it remains unknown whether the national team manages to find a strong opponent. As for now, it seems like the Australian national cricket team is unbeatable. At the same time, Sri Lankan national team is not the strongest on the cricket scene right now, as the World Cup is one of the tournaments that can provide a suitable opponent for the Australian national team. Before that, we can only observe how crazy results of Alyssa Healy and Rachael Haynes break new world records in the world of cricket.