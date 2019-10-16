October 16, 2019

Cyprus Mail
School news

Agents for change at young adults conference

By Press Release00

On October 5 and 6 the second successful Annual Young Adults’ Conference (YAC) took place at the St Raphael Resort & Hotel in Limassol.

Forty young agents for change (students aged 14-18 from schools all over Cyprus) had the opportunity to participate in presentations and group debates leading to open discussions on a diverse range of subjects, with input from expert panellists and mentors.

Prior to the conference, a core group of agents for change were consulted on what themes they felt were important issues relevant to them. These included: youth entrepreneurship, climate change, mental health, homelessness, stereotypes and racism.

They were engaged in interactive workshops that aimed to build skills and assets using role play, theatre and team building exercised to explore power and privilege, non-violent communication and universal social skills, digital communication, awareness of environmental issues and inspiration, motivation and goal setting.

“It was encouraging to see a group of young adults so willing to give up their weekend to expose themselves to a new experience. Because they were so fully engaged with each other, by the end of the first morning, new friendships had already been formed, gradually confidence was built, their critical thinking was expanded and they were relaxed and enjoying themselves as a unified group,” said YAC Founder Pamela Calver.

“We see a such a need for these opportunities in a less structured environment where the voices of agents for change can be heard – showing they feel listened to and respected. My deepest thanks to all the expert panellists, workshop professionals and volunteers who gave their time and energy to make this conference possible.”

You can find out more about YAC on their website: www.cyprusyac.com


