October 16, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cabinet approves stricter gun laws

By George Psyllides
Police will be able to use tasers

The cabinet on Tuesday approved stricter firearm regulations in a bid to tackle illegal trafficking and the use of guns in crimes.

The bill, tabled by the justice ministry, amends the existing firearms law by transposing a new EU directive that establishes stricter controls aiming at improving the traceability of firearms and their key components and regulations for the efficient exchange of information between gun sellers and the police. It also established stricter possession criteria and conditions of storage and transportation.

The bill regulates the acquisition and possession of firearms for collection purposes, hunting, and shooting sports. It also includes provisions about firearm decommissioning, gun sellers’ activities, firearm marking to improve traceability, and the creation of registries and data storage systems to allow matching a weapon to its owner.

The bill also includes matters of national policy like removing firearms from people who display violent behaviour in the family. People who have been legally exempted from military service or who have been granted postponement on mental health grounds will not be allowed to acquire, possess or carry any type of firearm. The bill also includes provisions on possession and transport of airguns and paint guns.

The government bill will also enable the police to carry and use tasers.

 


