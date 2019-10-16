Coat trends for autumn/winter

By Katie Wright

When it comes to stocking up on new season essentials, a coat is one of – if not the most important item you’ll buy.

It’s got to look good, keep you warm, and mesh well with the rest of your wardrobe, so this isn’t a purchase that should be taken lightly.

That’s why we’ve assembled a guide to the catwalk-inspired coats and jackets that will help you look cool and stay warm this winter.

Whether you want an affordable wardrobe update or an investment piece, here are the trends you need to know about and where to shop them…

Check coats

Heritage was a huge trend at the autumn/winter shows, which meant lots of outerwear in herringbone tweeds and tartans – Miu Miu, Prada and Givenchy all put a modern spin on these traditional fabrics.

This season’s coolest check coats are longline and straight cut, perfect for layering over swishy skirts or wide leg trousers.

Try: Principles Multicoloured Checked City Coat or Palones Kimmi Deconstructed Trench

Faux fur coats

Forget the subtlety of tan or chocolate brown, this season is all about in-your-face faux fur like the blue and yellow hues seen on the Max Mara catwalk, and the ultra-brights that fluff-masters Shrimps specialise in.

Whether it’s a short and sweet jacket or a colossal coat, pick a primary colour and wear it with pride.

Try: Luisa Cerano Cropped Faux Fur Jacket, Nasty Gal Surfin’ Bird Faux Fur Coat, Glamorous Red Faux Fur Coat or Dorothy Perkins Teal Faux Fur Jacket

Teddy coats

If hot London-based label Rejina Pyo says teddy coats are on trend, you better believe they are.

Whether in traditional teddy bear hues or mood-boosting brights, these fuzzy feel-good coats will keep you cosy all winter long.

Try: New Look Cream Double Breasted Longline Teddy Coat

Shearling jackets

You know that black shearling jacket that’s been ubiquitous for the last couple of winters? Well it’s back, but this time with a difference.

This season’s aviators are pale and interesting – so make sure yours is cream, ivory, pastel pink or, as seen on the Burberry catwalk, baby blue.

Try: Oasis Off-White Shearling Jacket or Matalan Shearling Coat

Wrap coats

An outerwear essential that will never go out of style, a Max Mara-style wrap coat is a sound investment, and this season there are some real beauties in the shops.

Camel is the classic colour choice for a minimalist belted style, but soft pinks or ivory tones have a cool, modern feel.

Try: Monsoon Rita Wrap Collar Long Coat or Miss Selfridge Pink Funnel Neck Wrap Coat