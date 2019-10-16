October 16, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

‘Difficult’ to extend EU-Turkey refugee deal to Cyprus

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
Dimitris Avramopoulos

European Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos told reporters in Brussels on Wednesday that it will be difficult for Cyprus to extend the so-called “EU-Turkey deal”, a migrant readmission agreement that Turkey agreed with the EU in 2016.

Under the readmission agreement, Turkey has undertaken to readmit Syrian refugees arriving on Greek islands from its shores in exchange for €6 billion in European aid and the speeding up of negotiations to eliminate EU visas for Turkish citizens in June 2016.
Responding to a question about the joint initiative of Cyprus, Bulgaria, Greece, Avramopoulos stressed that “although the three countries encourage any co-operation initiative on migration issues, they are currently facing strong pressure”.

“Greece, Cyprus and Bulgaria have received political, technical and financial assistance from the EU, which has committed to send specialised staff to aid with operations.”
In particular with regard to Cyprus, he stressed that “it is difficult to extend the EU-Turkey deal under the current circumstances, and Cyprus is not alone in feeling this way.”
Turkey’s military operation in Syria and its illegal drilling in the Cyprus EEZ were on the agenda in Brussels on Monday, when EU High Representative Federica Mogherini briefed foreign ministers on the decision to limit arms sales to Turkey.

Called to comment on Turkey’s offensive in Syria, Avramopoulos reiterated the EU’s decisions of not financing the reconstruction of the area, as the rights of the local population were being violated.
However, Avramopoulos also had words of praise for Turkey’s efforts in aiding migrants in recent years.

“Turkey has made a significant contribution to immigration and has worked hard towards achieving the objectives of the EU-Turkey deal,” he said.

“However, aiding refugees is a topic that cannot be used as a negotiating tool by Turkey, the EU will not accept it.”

Since 2015, Cyprus has spent €95.1 million on aiding refugees, while Greece has spent €2.2 billion, according to figures released by the European Commission on Wednesday.


The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

Morphou hit by strong storm

Jonathan Shkurko

List of those facing EU action over Turkish drilling ready

Evie Andreou

Police seeking boys who posed for suspected paedophile

George Psyllides

How relatives and allies of Cambodia’s ‘iron fist’ leader gained Cypriot citizenship

Reuters News Service

EAC and port workers declare strike action

George Psyllides

Running as one

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign