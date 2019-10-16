October 16, 2019

GC driver who killed a pedestrian released on bond but must stay in the north

A Greek Cypriot driver who accidentally killed a Turkish Cypriot pedestrian named Hüseyin Aşık on the Kyrenia-Morphou road on October 11 has been  released on bail following a hearing on Tuesday, Turkish Cypriot media reported on Wednesday.

The police officer in charge of the investigation told a Kyrenia court that the man had testified voluntarily. He was charged with reckless driving and manslaughter and released on bail.

The court set a bail of TL10,000 (€1,500) and a bond of TL200,000 €30,000) bond for his release. However, he is prohibited from leaving the north, the report said.


