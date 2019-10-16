October 16, 2019

Ireland supports international law over Cyprus’ EEZ

By Peter Michael00
Irish President Michael Higgins addressing parliament on Wednesday

Ireland supports international law over issues in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ), the country’s President Michael Higgins said on Wednesday, as he addressed parliament.

He told MPs that he had discussed with President Nicos Anastasiades earlier this week, his concern in relation to the recent drilling by Turkey off Cyprus.

“Today, I reiterate Ireland’s view that matters of the maritime, and activities at sea, should be undertaken within the framework of international law and any argument on these matters should be settled through negotiations undertaken in that context,” he added.

Higgins added both countries enjoy fruitful cooperation in tourism, law, and they are developing relations in the marine sector.

He said Cyprus and Ireland suffered the impact of the global financial crisis and, in the case of both countries, emergence from those difficult times is largely owing to the resilience of their people who endured much hardship.

Commenting on EU relations, Higgens said both countries are committed members of the EU, supporters of a social Europe, adding that even though both are on the outskirts of the bloc they are at the heart of the European discourse.

Prior to giving his speech he met with parliament’s head Demetris Syllouris.

Syllouris expressed the gratitude of the political leadership for Ireland’s firm support in the efforts to reach a solution to the Cyprus problem.

 


