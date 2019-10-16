October 16, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Morphou hit by strong storm

By Jonathan Shkurko00

Morphou residents were counting the cost on Wednesday of a brief but ferocious storm the previous day that caused extensive damage to roads and infrastructure.

Despite only lasting ten minutes, the strong gushes of wind at about midday on Tuesday felled branches from tress, damaging several cars.

The wind also sent billboards flying around the area and a number of neighbourhoods were left without electricity for hours.

Aside from Morphou, the nearby villages of Zodia and Nikitas were also severely hit by the storm.

 


Related posts

List of those facing EU action over Turkish drilling ready

Evie Andreou

Police seeking boys who posed for suspected paedophile

George Psyllides

How relatives and allies of Cambodia’s ‘iron fist’ leader gained Cypriot citizenship

Reuters News Service

EAC and port workers declare strike action

George Psyllides

Running as one

Eleni Philippou

Health minister backtracks on telling Greece they should help sick boy

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign