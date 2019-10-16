October 16, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

MPs urged to pass justice reform bills as soon as possible

By George Psyllides00
Justice Minister Giorgos Savvides (centre): we must give the next generation a better justice system

Justice Minister Giorgos Savvides appealed to parties on Wednesday to expedite discussion of several bills introducing crucial reforms in the island’s notoriously slow justice system, which he described as a serious national problem.

“I hope we can proceed the soonest,” Savvides said after a meeting of the House legal affairs committee. “I am appealing to all the parties to view the problem of reform as a serious problem for the country, a national problem and a gamble we must win so as to give the next generation a better justice system but also to upgrade the quality and the country’s reputation by utilising it as an international dispute resolution centre.”

The bills, which include an amendment to the constitution, are designed to overhaul the structure of Cypriot courts.

“It is a huge effort that is already underway for some time now, aiming at improving the court’s speed because we believe therein lies our justice’s problem,” he said.

Some of the changes include splitting the supreme court into a supreme constitutional court and an appellate court to handle tertiary appeals.

The bills also define the criteria for recruiting, evaluating and promoting judges, and a school for judges.

The reform includes creating an admiralty, a commercial court and a small claims court.

Committee chairman, Disy MP, Giorgos Georgiou, said they will give priority to the bills.

Cyprus ranks among the slowest countries in the world in terms of delivering swift justice, a conference in Nicosia heard back in March. While the EU average required to complete a case is eight months, Cyprus needs more than 2,500 days.


