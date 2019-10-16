October 16, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Much mirth on social media as Nicosia muncipality rolls out new benches

By Staff Reporter00
Photos: Christos Theodorides)

Nicosia municipality on Wednesday rolled out the new benches for the area of Eleftheria Square which received a mixed reception, mostly humourous, from social media users.

Some people passing by the new oblong-shaped white additions looked a bit askance at them while others decided to try them out.

On social media, the comments were in some cases rude invoking everything from suppositories to tampons, as one politically-incorrect user tweeted.

Another said: “The new eleftheria square benches don’t look like something you would sit your ass on, rather something you would insert in it. Of course, I’m not sure, I’m supposing,” the user added, he makes wordplay with suppository which in Greek is almost identical with the word suppose

“Good thing they didn’t place a ball on each side,” said another

Others likened them to zeppelins. One posted a photo of people sitting on a torpedo with the caption “eleftheria square today”

 

“They are sponsored by – suppository pic”.


Staff Reporter

Related posts

Three teens charged after teacher injured during argument

Annette Chrysostomou

Celebrating 25 years of NiMAC

Eleni Philippou

Cabinet approves stricter gun laws

George Psyllides

Discussions on Airbnb bill to finish next week

Elias Hazou

Government approves additional budget to public health

Jonathan Shkurko

Sick boy doing well as appeal launched for Greek child

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign