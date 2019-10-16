October 16, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police seeking boys who posed for suspected paedophile

By George Psyllides04

Police on Wednesday were trying to track down six boys aged between 12 and 15 who appear nude in videos and photos found in the possession of a 42-year-old Limassol man, in what authorities said was an unprecedented case.

The suspect, an accountant, managed to convince the boys to pose for him but did not appear to engage in any sexual acts, police said.

The man was arrested in September after a 15-year-old boy accused him of sexual assault. He was remanded in custody for eight days and was released on condition to report to police daily.

The material was found by the police cybercrime unit on computers seized from the suspect’s home back then.

“We are forensically examining computers confiscated the first time,” the unit’s deputy chief Giorgos Karkas, told Alphanews. “So far, the investigation shows there were only poses.”

Police were focusing on tracking down the boys who appear in the material. The suspect allegedly offered them private tuition free of charge, making them pose naked for the photos and video.

They were also trying to determine whether he was distributing the material.

The authorities have not ruled out more boys being involved.

Karkas said the suspect, who was remanded in custody for eight days on Tuesday, has invoked his right to silence and is refusing to cooperate with police.

 

 


