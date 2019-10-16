October 16, 2019

Remand for suspect in Paphos assault

A 33-year-old man has been remanded for six days in connection with an attack on a 49-year-old on Sunday night in Paphos.

According to police, the victim was brought to the general hospital by unknown persons after 10pm on Sunday with a stomach injury.

Doctors said he suffered a colon rupture that was probably caused by a sharp object.

The injured man underwent surgery. His condition is not life-threatening.

After investigations, police arrested the 33-year-old suspect early on Monday.


