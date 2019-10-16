October 16, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Education

Three teens charged after teacher injured during argument

By Annette Chrysostomou088
File photo

Paphos police on Tuesday arrested three teens in connection with an attack of a high school teacher, two 16-year-olds and a 15-year-old. They were charged before being released.

The incident occurred last Wednesday but the teacher in question reported it almost a week later, on Tuesday.

According to the report, the teenagers had entered the school grounds without permission and after the teacher asked them to leave, they hurled abuse at her and pushed her, causing her to fall on the ground sustaining several bruises.

Reports say the three are pupils in other schools of the district, although two of them had been expelled from the high school in question.

Secondary school teachers’ union Oelmek said this was a serious incident of violence.
The union said that the presence of people at a school they do not attend is not uncommon and was thus proof of the serious risks both teachers and pupils faced within school grounds.

Oelmek called on the education ministry to “assume its responsibilities” and promptly take measures to prevent similar incidents.

The union also raised the issue of youth delinquency in classrooms noting they had submitted several proposals to the education ministry but “unfortunately, we are saddened to see the ministry stalling in adopting our recommendations, which aim to eliminate such serious cases of violence.”


