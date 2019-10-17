October 17, 2019

Akinci insults and threats’ probe underway

By Elias Hazou00
A dossier with the insults and death threats against Mustafa Akinci were handed over to the Turkish Cypriot police and public prosecutors

ASSOCIATES of Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci on Thursday handed over to authorities in the north a file with information on insults and death threats made against him on social media.

Copies of the file were delivered to the north’s ‘police chief’, the ‘attorney-general’, as well as to the Turkish embassy in the northern part of Nicosia.

Suleyman Manavoglu, the north’s top cop, was quoted as saying that a probe into the threats was already underway.

Authorities would complete their investigation as swiftly as possible, he added.

Reports said some of the social media posts under scrutiny have been traced to accounts in mainland Turkey, while others to accounts in the north of the island.

Havadis newspaper on Wednesday reported that a number of threatening comments were made against Akinci on social media that were not limited to swearing and insults. According to other reports, there were already 6,000 such comments posted between Sunday and Tuesday.

“We will take you suddenly one night, be sensible, listen to what Erdogan is saying”; “We will hang you and your family on gallows”; “You will come to Turkish territories, then we will squeeze your head”; and “We will take your head, dog..” were just some instances of the vitriol thrown Akinci’s way.

The social media blitz, as well as a political storm in the north, were triggered by Akinci’s earlier ‘anti-war’ remarks relating to Turkey’s military incursion into Syria.

Akinci’s comments were seen as ‘unpatriotic’ by many.


