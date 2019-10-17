October 17, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Premier League

Alexander-Arnold enters Guinness Book of World Records

By Press Association01
The young Liverpool full-back has been officially recognised for claiming the most Premier League assists by a defender in a single season

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold’s attacking proficiency has earned him an entry in the Guinness Book of World Records.

The 21-year-old has been officially recognised for claiming the most Premier League assists by a defender in a single season after contributing 12 as Jurgen Klopp’s side missed out on a thrilling title race by a point to Manchester City.

“It’s an honour. I’ve always wanted to go forward and help the team to create as many chances as possible,” the England international told liverpoolfc.com.

“It’s obviously down to the lads to put the ball into the back of the net, because football is a team game and without them, the manager and all the support in the background, this record wouldn’t be possible.

“I always used to read (the Guinness World Records book) as a kid because they’re fun to read, to see the different records and what people are up to all around the world.

“It’s an unbelievably proud moment for me and all of my family – and hopefully something that will stand for a few years.”


