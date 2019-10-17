October 17, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Arrest after car stolen, others damaged

By Annette Chrysostomou038

Police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the theft of a car and damaging two vehicles on Wednesday in Paphos.

At 4am, two people were seen getting out of a car with no number plates at a parking of a block of flats and trying to steal a car, which they damaged in the process.

A neighbour who witnessed the incident attempted to catch them but did not succeed.

The vehicle without the number plates had been stolen earlier from a 65-year-old man who had parked it outside his residence.

The stolen car was valued at €3,000. Inside the vehicle were €8,000 in cash.

The 22-year-old was arrested later in the day after evidence was obtained against him.


