Bar review: AMA Beach Bar, Limassol

By Tracy Roth-Rotsas
In a couple of weeks’ time, a friend will celebrate a milestone birthday so we went to look for a place worthy of the event. AMA Beach Bar, newly established on the Ayios Tychonas coastline in Limassol appears to fit the bill perfectly.
A short stroll from the ancient Amathus ruins, AMA is comfortably set enough apart from the resort hotels and restaurants to provide an element of privacy. Its welcoming rustic wooden furniture, floors and pergola-style roof lure you in, treating you to a spectacular view of the Santa Barbara beach once you are inside.
There are two distinct sections of the bar: to the left more of a lounge area with tables which also offers shisha if you so choose, and to the right more of an enclosed section, with some fabulous large solid wooden tables to cater for larger groups. Huge windows fold all the way back, allowing even the enclosed section to enjoy an open-air oceanfront experience. No matter where you sit or stand, you still have an unrivalled view of the sea. It’s quite breathtaking.
Steps lead out of the bar, directly onto the sandy beach where several dozen stylish sunbeds and straw umbrellas are located. The Limassol Promenade that extends along the entire seafront passes behind AMA so the bar is easily accessible.
Delightful and helpful staff, who speak English well, bring us a menu sporting a selection of affordable smoothies and cocktails. Not your usual mai tais and martinis, the range is quite creative. We opt for smoothies and I order a Mango Fusion (mango, pears, apple juice and cranberry juice) while my friend chooses a far healthier Green Reviver (kale, banana, mango, lemongrass). Both are delicious, rich and creamy, smooth and tasty, yet refreshing. Quite an accomplishment for a non-alcoholic drink based on fruit!
At night, the lights go neon and the music changes from chilled out to something with a bit more flair as the resident DJ takes charge of the decks. Of course, there is also food.
Overall, AMA Beach Bar offers the feeling of lavish indulgence but without the price tag.
AMA Beach Bar
Where: Santa Barbara Beach/ Ayios Tychonas Beach, Amathus, Limassol
When: 8.30am-1.30am daily
How much: smoothies €6
Contact: 25 581565