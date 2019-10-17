October 17, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Beware of road works

By Gina Agapiou00

A section of the Paphos-Limassol motorway will be closed in both directions on October 24 due to maintenance of the roadside lighting, the Public Works Department announced on Thursday.

The works, conducted by the of Electrical and Mechanical Services will take place from 9am to 1pm from the Konion roundabout leading to Aphrodite’s Rock and will include the respective exits.

Traffic will be diverted to a slow lane, the department said.

Meanwhile, Cyta will conduct works in Larnaca during the weekend from 7am to 4 pm, the Public Works Department added.

On Saturday, a 200-500 metre section of Limassol Avenue in Larnaca will be closed from the Charilaou Trikoupi traffic lights to Kastalia traffic lights. Traffic will be directed to the adjacent lane.

On Sunday, a 50-300 metre section of the right lane of the Larnaca-Rizoelia motorway near the airport will be closed in both directions. Traffic will be directed to the left lane.

For more information www.traffic4cyprus.org.cy


