October 17, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Clocks go back on October 27

By Staff Reporter026

Daylight-saving time ends on Sunday, October 27, at 4am, authorities announced on Thursday with clocks going back one hour at that time.

The move applies to all countries of the European Union.


Staff Reporter

Related posts

Slovakian man reported missing since Sunday

Gina Agapiou

Greek fighter jets take part in exercise

George Psyllides

Percentage at risk of poverty up in Cyprus

Annette Chrysostomou

Arrest after car stolen, others damaged

Annette Chrysostomou

Technical hitch delays Slovenian FM’s visit (updated)

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Pensioner in intensive care after traffic accident

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign