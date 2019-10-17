October 17, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Dentists still out of Gesy

By Staff Reporter00

DENTISTS’ participation in the National Health Scheme (Gesy) is still up in the air, their association said on Thursday.

In a statement, the association said their understanding is that in any case dentists, if they were to join Gesy, would do so during the second phase of the scheme, starting July 2020.

The situation as it stands is that dental treatments to be offered under Gesy would be restricted to primary prevention, and only for children aged 16 and under.

The association said it disagreed with this approach of the Health Insurance Organisation (HIO) since including a limited number of treatments would be “pointless.”

It said that in its opinion, coverage under Gesy should also include teeth-cleaning, oral cavity checks, prevention of dental caries and of gingivitis, for all age groups.

The HIO rejected the inclusion of these treatments as it would mean further expanding the Gesy budget.

According to the Dental Association, they are currently waiting for the HIO to inform them definitively which dental treatments are to be covered by Gesy.

Based on that information, dentists will decide whether to join Gesy or not.


Staff Reporter

Related posts

HIO staff ‘could get inpatient care through the state’ but want private coverage (Update)

Evie Andreou

Akinci insults and threats’ probe underway

Elias Hazou

Ministry sticks to ‘no comment’ in Cambodia investment for passport scheme

Evie Andreou

Court upholds demolition order for private Paphos chapel

Staff Reporter

Beware of road works

Gina Agapiou

AG investigating claims that a state attorney cleared ‘scandalous’ land-swap deal

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign