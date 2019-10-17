October 17, 2019

EU sanctions are a giant step towards victory

On board the Yavuz

I think you (Our View) are missing the point entirely.

The purpose of sanctions is not to make Turkey stop. The purpose of sanctions is to harm and marginalize Turkey as a rogue state and an international pariah.

You simply don’t want Turkey to stop but to get deeper and deeper into its own mess without possibility for parole.

Clearly the objective is to induce Turkey to become reckless to the point of self-destruction. And this is not a small moral victory but a giant first step towards final victory.

