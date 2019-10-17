October 17, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Greek fighter jets take part in exercise

By George Psyllides0185

Three Greek fighters took part in a National Guard exercise on Thursday, which took place at Kalo Horio firing range in Larnaca.

The three F-16 jets flew over the area but did not use their weapons.

The National Guard’s helicopters and artillery also took part in the exercise, dubbed Steel Arrow.


