October 17, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Migrants found in Sopaz area of Nicosia

By Annette Chrysostomou0124
File photo. The reception centre in Kokkinotrimithia

Twenty one migrants were found in the Sopaz area of Nicosia by police early on Thursday morning.

The migrants, who are believed to have entered Nicosia from the north, were picked up at 4am.

Most of them are reportedly from Africa, while one is a pregnant woman.

Authorities have been informed and the migrants will be taken to the Kokkinotrimithia reception centre after they are registered.

 


