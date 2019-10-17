October 17, 2019

New record tourist arrivals in September, and for first nine months

Tourist arrivals in Cyprus reached a new record in September, with  524,707 travellers compared with 520,138 in September 2018.

According to the statistical service, arrivals rose 0.9 per cent and were the highest ever recorded during the month of September.

For the period January – September 2019, arrivals amounted to 3.26m  compared with 3.25m in the corresponding period of 2018, an increase of 0.6 per cent but also setting a record number of arrivals during the first nine months of the year.

Arrivals from Russia increased by 2.9 per cent in September 2019 compared with September 2018 and Israel by 12 per cent.

Swedish arrivals remained at the same level as last year. A decrease of 2.9 per cent was recorded in arrivals of tourists from the UK and 25.7 per cent from Germany.

The UK still remained the main source of tourism to Cyprus in September, accounting for 32.3 per cent of the market, followed by Russia with 22.8 per cent, Israel with 6.9 per cent and Sweden with 4.1 per cent.


