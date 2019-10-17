October 17, 2019

Owl of frustration

By Eleni Philippou00

No, it has nothing to do with actual, real-life owls, merely the ones that live in fairy tales and our imagination. The Little Worry People theatre group are holding the first Owl Festival this autumn, presenting the theatrical performance The Owl Who Wanted It All! which, besides being a play, also combines interactive theatrical games and a discussion with children.

The Owl Who Wanted It All! is a creative performance aiming to pass on a message to kids about the importance of gratitude. “It’s nice to be around nice things, we all like it – but, in life, there are also more important things. Things like love, friendship, respect and so many other invaluable feelings,” say the festival organisers.

On October 20 and November 17, the play will be performed at The Little Worry People art and drama studio in Nicosia. The performance is in Greek, and lasts for about an hour and twenty minutes.

The plot follows the magical adventures of an owl who needs to confront her greed. She wants it all –and, if she does not have everything she wants, she gets frustrated. Her new adventures begin when she goes to buy a watch which she likes a lot. From that moment on, through the narrative, she learns the value of gratitude and the joy of giving.

The performance aims to be a show with a message, important to all children. It also stands out for its theatrical effects and songs, and hides many surprises. It also makes use of a unique, strange-looking instrument, the concertina, which is likely to be a new experience for many children.

 

The Owl Who Wanted It All!

Play with interactive theatrical games and a discussion with children. Part of the 1st Owl Festival by the Little Worry People. October 20 and November 17. The Little Worry People art and drama studio, Nicosia. 11am. In Greek. €8. Tel: 99-358663, 99-621669, 22-590197


