October 17, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Pensioner in intensive care after traffic accident

By Annette Chrysostomou050

A 71-year-old female resident of Paphos is in critical condition in Nicosia hospital following a traffic accident in Paphos on Thursday evening.

According to police, the accident happened at 8.20pm when a car driven by a 62-year-old man hit the woman, who was trying to cross the road.

She was initially taken to Paphos hospital but later transferred to Nicosia where she is being treated in the intensive care unit.

The driver was arrested to facilitate investigations.


