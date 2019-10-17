Real-life experience into US policy making

Internship in the US offers wonderful opportunity
The American Hellenic Institute (AHI) partnered with the United Nations Youth Student Association (UNYSA) Public Policy Programme this year to facilitate a month-long internship for a Greek Cypriot Yiannis Xenophontos at AHI’s Hellenic House in Washington, DC.
The Public Policy Programme’s objective is to support the development of young Cypriots in the field of public policy in Washington.
“AHI is thrilled to partner with UNYSA to provide opportunities in public policy for young Cypriots such as Yiannis,” president Nick Larigakis said. “Yiannis made the most of his opportunity. He gained tremendous firsthand experience and insight into public policy development in Washington and represented AHI at several important events.”
A native of Limassol, Yiannis recently graduated from King’s College London with a BSc in philosophy, politics and economics, while also serving as president of the King’s College London Cypriot society. During his internship at the AHI, Yiannis observed firsthand the policy-making process through meetings, lectures and research projects. He attended several events at internationally renowned think tanks, such as the Hudson Institute, the Centre of Strategic and International Studies, Cato Institute and the Institute of World Politics.
In January 2020, Yiannis will enter the professional field in management consulting in London. In the future, he aspires to contribute to public service in any way possible.
The American Hellenic Institute (AHI) is a non-profit Greek American public policy centre and think tank that works to strengthen relations between the United States and Greece and Cyprus, and within the Greek American community. The AHI offers several internship positions throughout the year, where students can gain experience in government affairs and foreign policy issues. Interns engage in a variety of tasks including research, analysis and compile reports.
Interns also have the incredible opportunity to attend conferences at think tanks, congressional hearings, as well as meetings on Capitol Hill. The internship provides the opportunity to gain real life experience with policy issues and familiarisation with the nuances of policy-making.
For additional information, please contact Elias Gerasoulis at (202) 785-8430 or at [email protected]. For general information about the activities of AHI, please see the website at http://www.ahiworld.org