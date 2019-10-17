October 17, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Slovakian man reported missing since Sunday

By Gina Agapiou00
Jan Bosak

Jan Bosak, a 31-year-old man from Slovakia who goes by the first name Yiannis, has been missing from his house in Athienou, Larnaca since last Sunday.

Bosak is described as being 1.90 metres tall, hazel eyes and long blonde hair shaved on the sides that he usually wore in a high ponytail. He also has some facial hair and a lion-head tattoo on his left arm.

When he went missing, he was wearing dark grey jeans and a navy T-shirt depicting a woman’s face, as well as dark grey trainers.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts should contact Athienou CID at 24-804330 or their nearest police station, or the citizen’s line 1460.


