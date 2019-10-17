October 17, 2019

Slovenian FM on two-day working visit

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovenia Miro Cerar starts on Thursday a two-day working visit to Cyprus during which he will hold talks with his Cypriot counterpart Nicos Christodoulides, and will attend a Cyprus – Slovenia business forum.

During their talks the two foreign ministers will discuss developments in the Cyprus problem, Turkish provocative activities in Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) in light of the decision of EU Foreign Affairs Ministers on targeted measures against the Turkish illegal drilling expected to be endorsed later this week by the European Council, EU matters, including Brexit, and the bilateral relations between Cyprus and Slovenia.

On Friday, Cerar will hold a meeting with the President of the House of Representatives Demetris Syllouris and will attend the Cyprus – Slovenia business forum organised by the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry in cooperation with Slovenia.

The Foreign Ministers of Cyprus and Slovenia will address the opening of the seminar.

The EU28 Foreign Affairs Ministers agreed on Monday in Luxembourg that “a framework regime of restrictive measures targeting natural and legal persons responsible for or involved in the illegal drilling activity of hydrocarbons in the Eastern Mediterranean is put in place” and invited the EU High Representative and the Commission to swiftly present proposals to this effect.

Turkey has announced its drill ship Yavuz, will carry out drilling operations inside block 7, located off the south-western coast of Cyprus, which has been licensed by the government of Cyprus to France’s Total and Italy’s ENI.


The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

