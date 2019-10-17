October 17, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Stretch of Limassol-Larnaca highway closed due to munitions destruction by NG

By Evie Andreou00
file photo

A section of Limassol-Larnaca motorway from Kofinou exit to Kalo Chorio roundabout will be closed on Thursday from 2pm for approximately one hour due to the destruction of unexploded munitions by the Cypriot national guard.

Drivers heading to Larnaca can use the Pyrgos exit through the old road.

Drivers heading to Limassol can use the old road of Kalo Chorio – Zevdas – Mosfiloti.


Related posts

LGBTI community does not want ‘war’ with the Church, seeks coexistence

Gina Agapiou

EAC unions say not violating code by striking over pay dispute

George Psyllides

Condor to lay on eight extra flights between Paphos and four German cities

Jean Christou

MP Charalambidou demands answers for passports to Cambodian elite

Reuters News Service

Disy hopeful freeze on direct trade regulation will be extended next week

Staff Reporter

Clocks go back on October 27

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign